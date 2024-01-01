WCC's Garlic Juice Bhomb Line of Cold Cure Badder is a connoisseur's dream come true. Crafted for those who savor life's finest, this form of Garlic Juice epitomizes extracted perfection. Meticulously made from exclusive genetics using only the best melting trichome heads, it captures an unparalleled color, smell, taste, and effect. A solventless cold cure delight, this Bhomb badder creates an extraordinary head space.



