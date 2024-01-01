WCC's Garlic Juice Bhomb Line of Cold Cure Badder is a connoisseur's dream come true. Crafted for those who savor life's finest, this form of Garlic Juice epitomizes extracted perfection. Meticulously made from exclusive genetics using only the best melting trichome heads, it captures an unparalleled color, smell, taste, and effect. A solventless cold cure delight, this Bhomb badder creates an extraordinary head space.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.