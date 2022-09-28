Garlic Juice Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder provides a terpy dab of solvent-less funk and tropical gas! Cultivated By South Face Farms and extracted by WCC’s hash makers, the cold cured badder has a buttery texture, a complex spiciness, and a sharp, zesty finish. While its overall flavor profile smacks of spicy garlic and cloves … it finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A heady rosin for sophisticated consumers with high expectations, its effects are powerful, relaxing, and extended.