Garlic Juice Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder provides a terpy dab of solvent-less funk and tropical gas! Cultivated By South Face Farms and extracted by WCC’s hash makers, the cold cured badder has a buttery texture, a complex spiciness, and a sharp, zesty finish. While its overall flavor profile smacks of spicy garlic and cloves … it finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A heady rosin for sophisticated consumers with high expectations, its effects are powerful, relaxing, and extended.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
