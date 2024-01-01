WCC's Garlic Juice Bhomb Dino Eggs offers an unparalleled solventless experience, combining the heady potency of THCa diamonds with the richness of pure rosin. Crafted from pure THCa shards mixed into liquefied rosin, this product delivers a powerful, clean high with an exquisite flavor. A high-end fusion of diamonds and sauce, these all-rosin eggs offer some next-level fire.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.