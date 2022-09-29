Garlic Juice Live Rosin Fresh Press provides a terpy dab of solvent-less funk and tropical gas! Cultivated By South Face Farms and extracted by WCC’s hash makers, Garlic Juice has a complex spiciness and a sharp citrus finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of zesty garlic and cloves and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A heady rosin for sophisticated consumers with high expectations, its effects are powerful, relaxing, and extended.