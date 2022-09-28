About this product
West Coast Cure’s Garlic Juice Rosin is a 5.g cartridge of Indica dominant, solvent-free oil. Extracted from a sun-grown cross of the GMO and Papaya cultivars, the oil produces a gassy pull with a complex pine and spice finish. Overall, its flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic terps and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A great dab-like vape for relaxing after work, or on a lazy day off, its effects are sublime and prolonged.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
