West Coast Cure’s Garlic Juice Rosin is a 5.g cartridge of Indica dominant, solvent-free oil. Extracted from a sun-grown cross of the GMO and Papaya cultivars, the oil produces a gassy pull with a complex pine and spice finish. Overall, its flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic terps and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A great dab-like vape for relaxing after work, or on a lazy day off, its effects are sublime and prolonged.