Garlic Mints Premium Flower is a clove-like Hybrid cultivated from the Animal Mints x GMO cross. With a rich symphony of flavors, it expresses earthy garlic undertones that harmonize with sweet minty notes. A balanced smoke with potent effects, Garlic Mints leaves everyone in the smoke circle craving more of that stinky garlic breath.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.