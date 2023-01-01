Garlic Truffle Top Shelf Flower is a bold and savory smoke for the “garlic head” in your smoke circle. A cross between GMO Cookies and Garlic Buds, this Indica-leaning strain has a pungent aroma of dank cloves, coffee, and earth. A resinous and dense bud with orange and green hues, its structure is knuckled, supple, and frosty. The effects of this strain are both calming and uplifting, making it perfect for social interactions, creative activities, or late-nights binging on Netflix.

