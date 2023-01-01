Garlic Truffle Top Shelf Flower is a bold and savory smoke for the “garlic head” in your smoke circle. A cross between GMO Cookies and Garlic Buds, this Indica-leaning strain has a pungent aroma of dank cloves, coffee, and earth. A resinous and dense bud with orange and green hues, its structure is knuckled, supple, and frosty. The effects of this strain are both calming and uplifting, making it perfect for social interactions, creative activities, or late-nights binging on Netflix.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.