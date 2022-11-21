About this product
Garlotti Premium Flower is a powerful Indica leaning strain that was first propagated by the skilled cultivators at Cannarado Genetics. Created from a hybridized cross of Chem D x Gelato, which was then crossed with Grape Mac, Garlotti is a progeny strain of high-THC genetics. Powerfully aromatic, the flowers produce an aroma of pungent garlic with undertones of sweet grape, earth, and berries.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC