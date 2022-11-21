Garlotti Premium Flower is a powerful Indica leaning strain that was first propagated by the skilled cultivators at Cannarado Genetics. Created from a hybridized cross of Chem D x Gelato, which was then crossed with Grape Mac, Garlotti is a progeny strain of high-THC genetics. Powerfully aromatic, the flowers produce an aroma of pungent garlic with undertones of sweet grape, earth, and berries.