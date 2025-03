Gas Basket Premium Flower is a slam-dunk strain that offers the head an alley-oop of mental euphoria! A vibe-shift Indica that crosses the powerful Gary Payton strain with Bakers Dozen, its effect delivers a great defense against unwanted stress. The flower expresses a bulky, tight structure with a nose of Caryophyllene and Myrcene. A one-way ticket to relaxation town, this flower is a slammin' smoke!

