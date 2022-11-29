About this product
WCC’s full-gram Gas OG Disposable CUREpen is an Indica-leaning OG that keeps the mental engine humming. A pungent and petrol-fueled rechargeable single-tank vape pen, it captures the OG Kush strain’s revved-up flavor profile. Ready to rip right from the box, this 1g tank of Gas provides vape fans with a distinctive nose that soothes users into a stress-free state of mind. When feeling burned out, take a pull of this high-THC Gas!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
