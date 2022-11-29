WCC’s full-gram Gas OG Disposable CUREpen is an Indica-leaning OG that keeps the mental engine humming. A pungent and petrol-fueled rechargeable single-tank vape pen, it captures the OG Kush strain’s revved-up flavor profile. Ready to rip right from the box, this 1g tank of Gas provides vape fans with a distinctive nose that soothes users into a stress-free state of mind. When feeling burned out, take a pull of this high-THC Gas!