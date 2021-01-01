Gas Pack Pre-Rolls (3 x 1g)
About this product
Gas Pack: WCC OG, SFV OG, Skywalker OG
West Coast Cure's Gas Pack offers a 3-Jay selection of Cured Joints. Rolled from the best quality OGs available, this trio of 1 gram joints represents a high-octane explosion of fuel filled OGs that pack as much punch as they do petrol flavor. As the name implies, Gas Pack’s three different OG strains are a gassy way to fuel your day, as well as kick start your night!
The WCC Gas Pack Includes:
1 gram WCC OG Cured Joint – Lemon flavor; pine-sol aroma; mentally stimulating, physically relaxing
1 gram SFV OG Cured Joint – Classic OG flavor; gassy, pine and lemon aroma; emotionally uplifting, psychologically soothing, physically energetic
1 gram Skywalker OG Cured Joint – Citrus and lemon flavor; skunk, pine and lemon aroma; mentally and physically relaxing
* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
West Coast Cure's Gas Pack offers a 3-Jay selection of Cured Joints. Rolled from the best quality OGs available, this trio of 1 gram joints represents a high-octane explosion of fuel filled OGs that pack as much punch as they do petrol flavor. As the name implies, Gas Pack’s three different OG strains are a gassy way to fuel your day, as well as kick start your night!
The WCC Gas Pack Includes:
1 gram WCC OG Cured Joint – Lemon flavor; pine-sol aroma; mentally stimulating, physically relaxing
1 gram SFV OG Cured Joint – Classic OG flavor; gassy, pine and lemon aroma; emotionally uplifting, psychologically soothing, physically energetic
1 gram Skywalker OG Cured Joint – Citrus and lemon flavor; skunk, pine and lemon aroma; mentally and physically relaxing
* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!