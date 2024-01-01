The Gelato Jefferey Single hits different with its bold aroma and rich essence. Packed with 1.2g of WCC's finest whole nug flower, THCa diamonds, and top-shelf kief, this joint is a game-changer. The heady Indica vibes bring a frosty high, taking you on a smooth ride to new realms of chill and creativity. For those who crave a next-level experience, this one's got you covered.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.