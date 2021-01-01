About this product

Gelato from West Coast CureTM is a nice even 50/50 hybrid. A combination of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies, it’s a real crowd pleaser with both recreational and medical consumers. Flavors of sweet fruit and spicy berries mix with a light petrol finish. The combined genetic mashup creates an uplifting high that makes for a great mental dessert -- and one you can enjoy any time you find your cerebral sweet tooth acting up.



One scoop of Gelato, please! For those that have never had the pleasure of viewing these genetic works of art gifted from nature, Gelato’s well-manicured flowers emit an indulgent lavender color, shades of which can be viewed underneath its thick blanket of THC-laden crystals. Loaded with some of Cookie fam’s exclusive genetics, Gelato is the perfect strain for dissolving the day’s aches and pains and sparking creative inspiration.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.