Gelato 33 Premium Flower from West Coast Cure, it’s a Baller of a strain! An Indica leaning phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC cross, #33’s name pays homage to a 12-time NBA All-Star. A slam dunk strain for high tolerance consumers, the trichome-heavy buds have green and purple hues with wild orange pistils. A playmaker cultivar with elevated effects, its high THC-stats puts a full-court press on daily stressors.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC