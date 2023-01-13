Gelato 41 Premium Flower is an Indica leaning phenotype of a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Sunset Sherbet. Created from one of the best phenos from the original Gelato strain, 41’s flavor is sweet and fruity with a taste that mimics its nose. Offering a gassed-up hit of baked goods and petrol, its savor lingers on your palate long after your exhale. Gelato 41’s perfectly cured flowers are chunky and well frosted with potent trichomes. Mean, green, and flashing multiple hues of purple calyxes, its effects are a pleasant and uplifting experience for the head.