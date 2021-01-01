West Coast Cure
Gelato 41 - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Gelato 41 by WCC is an Indica leaning hybrid cross of a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Sunset Sherbet. Created from one of the best phenos from the original Gelato strain, 41’s flavor is sweet and fruity with a taste that mimics its nose. Offering a gassed-up hit of baked goods and petrol, its savor lingers on your palate long after your exhale. Gelato 41’s perfectly cured flowers are chunky and well frosted with potent trichomes. Mean, green, and flashing multiple hues of purple calyxes, its effects are a pleasant and uplifting experience for the head. A motivating daytime smoke, Gelato 41 pairs nicely with that afternoon cup of joe.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Gelato #41 effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
