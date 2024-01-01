Gelato 41 Top Shelf Flower is a cross of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. Meticulously cultivated and carefully cured, its rich terpenes create a smooth, gassy hit with an earthy exhale. Whether you're craving a relaxing evening at home or a burst of creative inspiration, its effect provides a calming smoke for the uptight mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.