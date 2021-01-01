About this product

Gelato Cake is a hybrid that combines the distinctive phenotypes of CookieFam’s Gelato and Wedding Cake strains. As one of the loudest of WCC’s new strains, Gelato Cake’s beautifully persevered buds are fragrant, palatable, compact and potent. A sweet and floral smoke, a hit from this cake provides the consumer with a rush of wild berries and a doughy smooth exhale. This new strain is a delicious dessert-like treat any time of the day or night.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.