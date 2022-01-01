About this product
The Gelato CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a tasty Indica descended from the highly regarded Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. A powerful pull with a sweet-citrus profile, this 1 gram Gelato 510 Cartridge works perfect for those high-tolerance consumers in creative situations.
* All West Coast Cure products are California compliant
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.