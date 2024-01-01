Get ready to "scoop" up some serious relaxation with the Gelato Jefferey 5-pack! Each .65g mini J is a carefully curated masterpiece, featuring WCC's whole nug flower enriched with THCa diamonds and layered with kief from our Top Shelf collection. With heady Indica effects, Gelato’s high promises a delightful journey to new realms of relaxation and creativity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.