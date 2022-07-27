Gelato Mintz is an uplifting Hybrid cross of Gelato x Animal Mintz. An inspired and euphoric strain, its aroma emits a minty sweet berry nose while its flavor expresses a sweet hit of mint menthol, vanilla, and earth. A sensory dessert for the educated consumer, the flowers are composed of tight, olive green buds with light green hues and a generous coating of trichomes. A great strain for the daily toker, it instills a chilled sense of gratitude and respect for all.