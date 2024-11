Gelato 10-Pack .35g Premium Mini Joints are crafted from the Thin Mint Cookies x Sunset Sherbet cross. Its flavor produces a sweet palate with a creamy fruit exhale. Delivering a gassed-up hit of relaxing vanilla and refreshing mint, its flavor lingers on the palate long after exhaling. Produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, its Indica effects provide a major vibe shift to any day.



