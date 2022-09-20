About this product
West Coast Cure’s Gelato Runtz Live Resin Cartridge is a solventless Hybrid vape that tastes more like a sweet and savory dab! A soothing yet energetic 1-gram cart, the full spectrum live resin oil creates a vanilla flavor profile with hints of blooming citrus blossoms and sweet berries. A loud and heady treat for discerning fans of quality extracts, Gelato Runtz will absolutely impress the knowledgeable hash heads in your vape circle.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
