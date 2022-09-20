West Coast Cure’s Gelato Runtz Live Resin Cartridge is a solventless Hybrid vape that tastes more like a sweet and savory dab! A soothing yet energetic 1-gram cart, the full spectrum live resin oil creates a vanilla flavor profile with hints of blooming citrus blossoms and sweet berries. A loud and heady treat for discerning fans of quality extracts, Gelato Runtz will absolutely impress the knowledgeable hash heads in your vape circle.