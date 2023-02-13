WCC’s Gelatti Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain created from a crossing of the famed Gelato and Biscotti cultivars. Loaded with bulbous ripe trichomes, Gelatti’s flower expresses dense, kushed-out buds that reek of spicey diesel, pungent earth, and sweet berries. A gassed-up multi-color varietal, its serene effects helps create a creative mindset. Inhale the feeling of deep relaxation, tranquility, and beauty.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.