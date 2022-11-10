Gello Premium Flower is a Indica cross of the Flo x Gellato 45 cultivars. Bred by Phinest Genetics, the nose on this strain of craft cannabis has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of berries, citrus, and earth. Terpy and dense with a generous frosting of sticky trichomes, the buds appear tightly knuckled, dark green and purple, and come loaded with a loud and appetizing bag appeal. While the flavor emits a mild dessert tart-like flavor, Gello's effects are tranquil, euphoric, and calming.