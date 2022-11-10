About this product
Gello Premium Flower is a Indica cross of the Flo x Gellato 45 cultivars. Bred by Phinest Genetics, the nose on this strain of craft cannabis has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of berries, citrus, and earth. Terpy and dense with a generous frosting of sticky trichomes, the buds appear tightly knuckled, dark green and purple, and come loaded with a loud and appetizing bag appeal. While the flavor emits a mild dessert tart-like flavor, Gello's effects are tranquil, euphoric, and calming.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
