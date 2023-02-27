Gelonade Premium Flower is a stimulating Hybrid cross between the Lemon Tree and Gelato #41 cultivars. The strain is typically valued for its citrus-sweet flavor and berry-cream aroma. The buds have a right and tight structure and powerful effect. Sought after by consumers looking for a balanced experience, Gelonade's high is imaginative and engaging.
