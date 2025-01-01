About this product
Gelonade Live Resin Badder serves up a vibrant, citrus-forward experience that’s as uplifting as it is smooth. Crafted from the sun-grown Lemon Tree x Gelato #41 strain, this Hybrid badder captures the vibrant essence of Gelonade in concentrate form. Rich with sharp limonene and creamy linalool, its terpene profile bursts with citrusy zest and a smooth, floral finish. Expect an uplifting, energetic headspace balanced by creamy gelato undertones—making this live resin badder a true gelato dream come true.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
