Gelonade Live Resin Badder serves up a vibrant, citrus-forward experience that’s as uplifting as it is smooth. Crafted from the sun-grown Lemon Tree x Gelato #41 strain, this Hybrid badder captures the vibrant essence of Gelonade in concentrate form. Rich with sharp limonene and creamy linalool, its terpene profile bursts with citrusy zest and a smooth, floral finish. Expect an uplifting, energetic headspace balanced by creamy gelato undertones—making this live resin badder a true gelato dream come true.