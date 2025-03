Gelonade Top Shelf Indoor Smalls from West Coast Cure is a stimulating Hybrid cross between the Lemon Tree and Gelato #41 cultivars. This strain is highly coveted for its refreshing flavor and aromatic profile. The terpene-rich buds have a right-n-tight structure and deliver a powerful effect. Sought after by seasoned consumers looking for a balanced experience, Gelonade's high is imaginative and engaging.



