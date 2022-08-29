Gelonade 1g Live Resin Cartridge is a creamy, fruit-forward, full-spectrum Hybrid oil. As a sun-grown craft cannabis strain, Gelonade is a cross of Lemon Tree x Gelato #41. Fruity with hints of citrus and vanilla, the whole-plant, high-terp oil extracted from the offspring of these two cultivars produce an outgoing and engaged headspace that works great for social activities.