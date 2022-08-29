About this product
Gelonade 1g Live Resin Cartridge is a creamy, fruit-forward, full-spectrum Hybrid oil. As a sun-grown craft cannabis strain, Gelonade is a cross of Lemon Tree x Gelato #41. Fruity with hints of citrus and vanilla, the whole-plant, high-terp oil extracted from the offspring of these two cultivars produce an outgoing and engaged headspace that works great for social activities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC