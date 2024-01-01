WCC’s Gelonade x Papaya Tier 1 Solventless Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a vibrant extract known for its spirited aroma and tropical palate. Produced through a low-temp extraction process, this T1 rosin badder maintains its full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a pure and potent experience. Ideal for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a clean, flavorful high, this first tier rosin delivers an exotic dab with its uplifting vibe and euphoric headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.