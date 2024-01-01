WCC’s Gelonade x Papaya Tier 1 Solventless Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a vibrant extract known for its spirited aroma and tropical palate. Produced through a low-temp extraction process, this T1 rosin badder maintains its full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a pure and potent experience. Ideal for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a clean, flavorful high, this first tier rosin delivers an exotic dab with its uplifting vibe and euphoric headspace.

Show more