Indulge in the smooth, exotic flavors of Gelpaya (70-159u) Tier 2 Cold Cure Badder, a unique fusion of Gelato's creamy delights and Papaya's fruity bursts. This cold cure badder offers a rich, creamy texture with a tropical twist, perfect for a luxurious dabbing experience. Whether you're looking to unwind or simply elevate your day, Gelpaya provides a perfect escape into a world of sweet, spicy pleasure with every dab.

