Get baked with Georgia Pie Premium Flower. A Hybrid strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics, it's a mouthwatering cross of the Gelati and Kush Mints cultivars. Known for its sweet and gassy aroma that offers hints of pine and citrus, Georgia Pie’s flavor delivers a delicious mixture of peach cobbler and mint with a light pine finish. Pale green and chunky, with bright orange pistils, the flowers are layered with a robust frosting of therapeutic trichomes. A flavorful treat that’s sure to please, Georgia Pie's mellow dessert-like effects relax the body and ease the mind.

