Get baked with Georgia Pie Premium Flower. A Hybrid strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics, it's a mouthwatering cross of the Gelati and Kush Mints cultivars. Known for its sweet and gassy aroma that offers hints of pine and citrus, Georgia Pie’s flavor delivers a delicious mixture of peach cobbler and mint with a light pine finish. Pale green and chunky, with bright orange pistils, the flowers are layered with a robust frosting of therapeutic trichomes. A flavorful treat that’s sure to please, Georgia Pie's mellow dessert-like effects relax the body and ease the mind.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.