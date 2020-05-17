About this product
Get baked with Georgia Pie from WCC this winter! A hybrid strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics, it's a mouthwatering cross of the Gelati and Kush Mints cultivars. Known for its sweet and gassy aroma that offers hints of pine and citrus, Georgia Pie’s flavor delivers a delicious mixture of peach cobbler and mint with a light pine finish. Pale green and chunky, with bright orange pistils, the flowers are layered with a robust frosting of therapeutic trichomes. A flavorful treat that’s sure to please, Georgia Pie's mellow dessert-like effects relax the body and ease the mind.
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.