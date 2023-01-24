Georgia Pie Live Resin Wet Badder is a Hybrid extract with a sweet and gassy aroma and pine citrus zest. A truly drool-worthy cross of the Gelati x Kush Mints cultivars, its flavor delivers a delicious mix of peach cobbler and mint with a light pine finish. A flavorful treat that is sure to please, Georgia Pie's mellow dessert-like effects instill a full-melt body high and relaxed mindset.