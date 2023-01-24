About this product
Georgia Pie Live Resin Wet Badder is a Hybrid extract with a sweet and gassy aroma and pine citrus zest. A truly drool-worthy cross of the Gelati x Kush Mints cultivars, its flavor delivers a delicious mix of peach cobbler and mint with a light pine finish. A flavorful treat that is sure to please, Georgia Pie's mellow dessert-like effects instill a full-melt body high and relaxed mindset.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC
C11-0000171-LIC