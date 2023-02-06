Ghost Train Haze Live Resin Cartridge is a Sativa-leaning oil extracted from the Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck cross. The one-gram cartridge delivers a hazy citrus and floral vape with an influential snap of THC. Crafted from a whole plant, full-spectrum live resin, the Ghost Train cart promotes an increased sense of enthusiasm for the day and wonder for all things nature.

