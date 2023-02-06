Ghost Train Haze Live Resin Cartridge is a Sativa-leaning oil extracted from the Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck cross. The one-gram cartridge delivers a hazy citrus and floral vape with an influential snap of THC. Crafted from a whole plant, full-spectrum live resin, the Ghost Train cart promotes an increased sense of enthusiasm for the day and wonder for all things nature.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.