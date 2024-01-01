WCC’s Girl Crush Live Resin Badder is a powerful force to be reckoned with. Its Hybrid genetics are derived from the Biscotti x Bad Girl cross and are known to deliver an out-of-this-world rush. Like a kiss from Cupid, its effects create a powerful head-high and long-lasting sense of deep satisfaction.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.