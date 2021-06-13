West Coast Cure
Glazed Apricot - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
THC 15%CBD —
About this product
Glazed Apricots by West Coast Cure are a tasty, summertime Sativa dominant hybrid. Packed with a multitude of seasonal flavors, it smacks of sweet apricot, citrus, pine, and petrol. The nose is equally complex with a strong, piney front end followed by a punch of citrus and light gassiness. The high has a nice Sativa effect. Energetic and cerebral, it makes for a great starter strain in your daily lineup.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Purple Apricot effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
10% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
