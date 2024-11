Glazed Apricot Live Resin Badder smacks the taste buds and soothes the psyche with its fruity notes of apricot, citrus, and pine. A mouth-watering Sativa that will tantalize your taste buds and elevate your headspace, Glazed Apricot melts bouts of daily apathy and stress with its uplifting and engaging effects. Vibrant, plush, and creative – its juice is worth the squeeze.



