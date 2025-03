Glitter Box Premium Flower is a unique Hybrid from a Candyland x Gorilla Glue cross. Bred by Fuego Family Farms, Glitter Box stands out with its sweet and gassy profile. Enhanced by its terpene profile, it expresses a light gassy aroma with earthy pine notes - and is complemented by myrcene's sweet, nectary undertones. This strain features chunky, dark purple buds heavily frosted with frosty trichomes, promising a vivid and aromatic experience.

read more