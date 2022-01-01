Glitter Box is a sweet and gassy Hybrid flower that crosses the Candyland and Gorilla Glue cultivars. Bred by Fuego Family Farms, the strain is exclusive and rare and produces chunky flowers with dark purple nuggets. Heavily coated in sticky trichomes, the bud’s aroma and flavor is a sublime fusion of sweet caramel, a hint of light gas, and notes of earthy pine. An excellent strain for the active consumer, the sparkling power of this glitter will keep you illuminated for hours.