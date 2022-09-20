West Coast Cure’s GMO Premium Flower is a spicy Indica-leaning strain that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected by our procurement team for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, its aroma is a garlic spice mix with notes of coffee and earth. GMO’s flowers express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of shiny trichomes. Powerful and pungent – its effects are as strong as its aroma.