West Coast Cure’s GMO Premium Flower is a spicy Indica-leaning strain that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected by our procurement team for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, its aroma is a garlic spice mix with notes of coffee and earth. GMO’s flowers express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of shiny trichomes. Powerful and pungent – its effects are as strong as its aroma.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
