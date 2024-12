GMO Premium Flower, a robust Indica-dominant hybrid, crosses the powerhouse genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. This strain stands out with its unique terpene profile, featuring caryophyllene that delivers a spicy, garlicky punch, and myrcene which adds earthy depth, complemented by subtle notes of coffee. The buds are dense, olive green with striking purple calyxes, all under a thick layer of glistening trichomes. With a potent and pungent aroma, GMO's effects are as intense as its fragrance.

