About this product

GMO Cookies are a pungent and potent Indica dominant hybrid that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, the strain's aroma is a garlic spice with notes of coffee and earth. The flowers from GMO Cookies express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of shiny trichomes. The effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood. A quick word to the wise, make sure that when you’re ready to indulge in these cookies, you've also got time for a quick siesta!



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.