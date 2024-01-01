GMO Cookies - 7G Top Shelf Indoor Smalls

by West Coast Cure
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of GMO Cookies - 7G Top Shelf Indoor Smalls

About this product

GMO Cookies Top Shelf Flower is a pungent Indica cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Noteworthy for its unique tangy spice, onion, and gas, its aroma combines a zesty spice with hints of earth. The buds have a dense structure, olive green color, noticeable purple calyxes, and a generous coating of ripe trichomes. Fast-acting and powerful, its effect delivers an introspective head-high and a deep sense of physical relaxation.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
Shop products
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000171-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item