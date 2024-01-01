GMO Cookies Top Shelf Flower is a pungent Indica cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Noteworthy for its unique tangy spice, onion, and gas, its aroma combines a zesty spice with hints of earth. The buds have a dense structure, olive green color, noticeable purple calyxes, and a generous coating of ripe trichomes. Fast-acting and powerful, its effect delivers an introspective head-high and a deep sense of physical relaxation.





