About this product
GMO Cookies solventless rosin are a terpene rich, Indica dominant hybrid concentrate that benefits from its stellar gene pool. A powerful mashup of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and ChemDawg’s elevated genetics, it produces a strong garlic nose with undertones of petrol and earth.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.