GMO Live Resin Cartridge is a 1-gram tank of pungent and potent Indica-dominant oil. Extracted from the award-winning cross of Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg, it has a distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas. Packed with notes of garlic, coffee, and earth, the effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

