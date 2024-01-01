Sip a dab of GMO Root Beer Live Resin Badder and let your senses delight! Extracted with a dash of creativity, this buttery badder smacks of classic root beer with a gassy GMO kicker. Each dab delivers a heady punch of relaxation, leaving you refreshed and uplifted. From this GMO x Rootbeer cross, WCC has rooted out the ordinary and offers the extraordinary.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.