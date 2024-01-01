Sip a dab of GMO Root Beer Live Resin Badder and let your senses delight! Extracted with a dash of creativity, this buttery badder smacks of classic root beer with a gassy GMO kicker. Each dab delivers a heady punch of relaxation, leaving you refreshed and uplifted. From this GMO x Rootbeer cross, WCC has rooted out the ordinary and offers the extraordinary.

