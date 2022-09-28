About this product
WCC’s GMO Runtz Live Resin Sauce Cartridge is a pungent and potent Hybrid vape cart. Sourced from a fire phenotype of the GMO Runtz strain, the oil is from fresh-frozen, full-spectrum, whole plant material that hits and feels like our award-winning extracts. The one-gram glass gas tank delivers a discreet hit of garlic spice, citrus, and hops … pull after terpy pull. A conveniently funky GMO Runtz dab in a cart, its effects create a patient and introspective mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
