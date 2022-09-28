WCC’s GMO Runtz Live Resin Sauce Cartridge is a pungent and potent Hybrid vape cart. Sourced from a fire phenotype of the GMO Runtz strain, the oil is from fresh-frozen, full-spectrum, whole plant material that hits and feels like our award-winning extracts. The one-gram glass gas tank delivers a discreet hit of garlic spice, citrus, and hops … pull after terpy pull. A conveniently funky GMO Runtz dab in a cart, its effects create a patient and introspective mindset.