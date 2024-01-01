WCC’s GMO CUREjoint is a spicy, Indica-leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg. A convenient 1-gram joint, its aroma, and zest create a pungent and spicy smoke with notes of aged beans and mellow earth. Crafted from a full gram of our Top Shelf Flower, its effects are as potent as its aroma.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.